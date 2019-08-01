 
Google to stop listening to recordings from EU smart speakers, for now
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 01 August, 2019
Latest News:
Google to stop listening to recordings from EU...
Belgian heat wave: July was a month of...
Stranded Belgian hikers rescued from Spanish mountains...
Nothing changes: UK, EU positions on Brexit remain...
Is it safe to swim in Pêcheries Royales...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 01 August 2019
    Google to stop listening to recordings from EU smart speakers, for now
    Belgian heat wave: July was a month of records
    Stranded Belgian hikers rescued from Spanish mountains
    Nothing changes: UK, EU positions on Brexit remain the same
    Is it safe to swim in Pêcheries Royales this weekend?
    Tomorrowland staff confess to dealing drugs on festival grounds: reports
    Police officer ordered to stop wearing The Punisher badge
    Belgian father leaves daughter at German petrol station
    Body of 15-year-old pulled from the river Ourthe
    Liege bus study will measure impact of bio-fuels on health
    Driver in serious Schaerbeek crash identified after showing up in hospital
    Forgotten pot and electric scooters set Brussels homes ablaze
    Tractors prohibited on the RN25 from January 2020
    Belgium in Brief: Missing teen, Tomorrowland in numbers and Venezuelan ‘euro’
    Brussels: Calculate your impact on air quality
    Search continues for 15-year-old missing in river
    A bright and cloudy start to August
    Prisons: ‘A genuine reintegration policy is necessary’
    Parents of Congolese orphans could be alive
    Retailers can now donate unsold sales merchandise without being taxed
    View more

    Google to stop listening to recordings from EU smart speakers, for now

    Thursday, 01 August 2019
    Google will stop listening to recordings collected through its smart home devices in the EU for at least three months. Credit: Pixabay

    Google will stop listening to recordings captured by its smart home devices in the European Union (EU) for a period of three months while a data privacy investigation is ongoing, the tech company said on Thursday.

    Recordings leaked by a Google employee in July revealed that the smart home assistants captured audio snippets in users’ homes which were reviewed by language experts employed by the company.

    The revelations prompted Germany’s data protection authority to launch an investigation into Google’s practices, which they said could be in violation of the EU’s data protection regulations, according to De Standaard.

    In a statement released after the leaks, the company said its terms of services state that conversations and interactions with them may be stored and sent to the company for review.

    But some of the snippets leaked in June revealed that audio was sometimes recorded without express consent from the user, with some fragments allowing for the identification of some of the users, as sensitive and personal information could be heard in some of the recordings.

    With the German probe ongoing, German data regulators said the company would stop “making transcripts” for all devices used in the European Union for a period of at least three months.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job