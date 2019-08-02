 
The number of illegal arms seizures rises in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 02 August, 2019
Latest News:
The number of illegal arms seizures rises in...
Brussels bars and cafés fail to enforce indoor...
1/3 of plastic bags used in Wallonia violate...
Belgium in Brief: Far-right refusal, Belgium’s supercentenarian and...
Belgian army seeks Mulsims in new diversity recruitment...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 02 August 2019
    The number of illegal arms seizures rises in Belgium
    Brussels bars and cafés fail to enforce indoor smoking ban
    1/3 of plastic bags used in Wallonia violate environmental regulations
    Belgium in Brief: Far-right refusal, Belgium’s supercentenarian and Army recruitment
    Belgian army seeks Mulsims in new diversity recruitment campaign
    Anderlecht clears Roma camp; Molenbeek lets theirs remain
    Belgian police launch search for two Albanian truck drivers
    Brussels woman joins Belgium’s supercentenarian club at 110
    Brussels Airlines plane turns back mid-flight after discovering defect in landing gear
    Tax advantage for legal aid insurance swallowed up by insurance rate hike
    Far-right leader: ‘late Flemish neo-nazi was a great man’
    Water use, recreational activities banned in blue-green algae-infested waters
    145 Belgians stranded in Egyptian airport because TUI crew had to rest
    Belgian royal coat of arms gets a ‘modern’ update
    Hard Brexit would probably lead to a weaker pound and slower growth, BoE warns
    Antwerp cafe becomes so popular owners seek to give it up
    Google to stop listening to recordings from EU smart speakers, for now
    Belgian heat wave: July was record breaking month
    Stranded Belgian hikers rescued from Spanish mountains
    Nothing changes: UK, EU positions on Brexit remain the same
    View more

    The number of illegal arms seizures rises in Belgium

    Friday, 02 August 2019
    Arms seizures have been on the rise in Belgium. Credit: Wikipedia

    The federal police seized 5,850 illegal firearms last year in Belgium, L’Echo and De Tijd reported on Friday. The figure was only 3,745 in 2017 and less than 3,000 in 2015.

    Among the arms discovered by police in 2018, long-barrelled weapons (3,947), handguns (927) and revolvers (525) were the main hauls, but there were also 90 automatic weapons, 56 machine pistols and 34 machine guns found.

    The police say the number of weapons in circulation is increasing above all in the drugs world, even if other areas of crime are also involved. For a search to take place, the police must anticipate arms being found. That was not the case ten years ago.

    “The unlawful possession and trafficking of firearms are a priority in the 2016-2019 national security plan,” the justice minister Koen Geens (CD&V) emphasised in a parliamentary response to senator Lionel Bajart (Open Vld).

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job