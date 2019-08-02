 
Disoriented Belgian explorers rescued from underground caves in Spain
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 02 August, 2019
Latest News:
Disoriented Belgian explorers rescued from underground caves in...
The number of illegal arms seizures rises in...
Brussels bars and cafés fail to enforce indoor...
1/3 of plastic bags used in Wallonia violate...
Belgium in Brief: Far-right refusal, Belgium’s supercentenarian and...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 02 August 2019
    Disoriented Belgian explorers rescued from underground caves in Spain
    The number of illegal arms seizures rises in Belgium
    Brussels bars and cafés fail to enforce indoor smoking ban
    1/3 of plastic bags used in Wallonia violate environmental regulations
    Belgium in Brief: Far-right refusal, Belgium’s supercentenarian and Army recruitment
    Belgian army seeks Mulsims in new diversity recruitment campaign
    Anderlecht clears Roma camp; Molenbeek lets theirs remain
    Belgian police launch search for two Albanian truck drivers
    Brussels woman joins Belgium’s supercentenarian club at 110
    Brussels Airlines plane turns back mid-flight after discovering defect in landing gear
    Tax advantage for legal aid insurance swallowed up by insurance rate hike
    Far-right leader: ‘late Flemish neo-nazi was a great man’
    Water use, recreational activities banned in blue-green algae-infested waters
    145 Belgians stranded in Egyptian airport because TUI crew had to rest
    Belgian royal coat of arms gets a ‘modern’ update
    Hard Brexit would probably lead to a weaker pound and slower growth, BoE warns
    Antwerp cafe becomes so popular owners seek to give it up
    Google to stop listening to recordings from EU smart speakers, for now
    Belgian heat wave: July was record breaking month
    Stranded Belgian hikers rescued from Spanish mountains
    View more

    Disoriented Belgian explorers rescued from underground caves in Spain

    Friday, 02 August 2019
    Three Belgians (not pictured) were rescued from an underground cave complex in Spain after they became lost inside the maze on Friday. Credit: Josu Senderos/Google Maps

    Three Belgian explorers who became lost in a difficult cave complex in northern Spain were freed from the underground maze by specialised rescue teams on Friday.

    The three speleologists were exploring the Rubicera-Mortero de Astrana cave complex, in the rocky Spanish region of Cantabria, when they became disoriented in the underground complex.

    Local authorities launched a rescue operation when they realised that the Belgians, aged between 30 and 40-years-old, were over 12 hours behind schedule, according to Spanish media.

    A team of specialised cave explorers with the civil protection services ventured into the underground caves to find the missing Belgians, who were found “disoriented” in the middle of the maze.

    In a separate incident this week, Spanish authorities came to the rescue of two Belgian hikers who became stuck in their ascent of the Picos de Europa mountain range, also in the north of the country.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job