 
Belgian Foreign Minister regrets demise of INF Treaty
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 02 August, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian Foreign Minister regrets demise of INF Treaty...
US exhumation of ‘Miss Molly’ could crack open...
Public swim at the Pêcheries pond is cancelled...
Minimum service in prisons: Unions to meet Justice...
Brussels Airport prepares for the busiest day of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 02 August 2019
    Belgian Foreign Minister regrets demise of INF Treaty
    US exhumation of ‘Miss Molly’ could crack open case of missing Brussels woman
    Public swim at the Pêcheries pond is cancelled
    Minimum service in prisons: Unions to meet Justice Minister
    Brussels Airport prepares for the busiest day of the year
    Belgian coast sees half as many missing children compared to last year
    Bruges: ‘Prisoners treated like animals’ after guard attack
    Disoriented Belgian explorers rescued from underground caves in Spain
    The number of illegal arms seizures rises in Belgium
    Brussels bars and cafés fail to enforce indoor smoking ban
    1/3 of plastic bags used in Wallonia violate environmental regulations
    Belgium in Brief: Far-right refusal, Belgium’s supercentenarian and Army recruitment
    Belgian army seeks Muslims in new diversity recruitment campaign
    Anderlecht clears Roma camp; Molenbeek lets theirs remain
    Belgian police launch search for two Albanian truck drivers
    Brussels woman joins Belgium’s supercentenarian club at 110
    Brussels Airlines plane turns back mid-flight after discovering defect in landing gear
    Tax advantage for legal aid insurance swallowed up by insurance rate hike
    Far-right leader: ‘late Flemish neo-nazi was a great man’
    Water use, recreational activities banned in blue-green algae-infested waters
    View more

    Belgian Foreign Minister regrets demise of INF Treaty

    Friday, 02 August 2019
    © Belga

    Belgium’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Minister, Didier Reynders, said on Friday that he regretted the demise of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

    Reynders also called on the United States and Russia to take steps to reduce their nuclear arsenals for all types of weapons systems, and to extend the New START treaty beyond 2021.

    His call came after Russia announced the end of the INF on Friday morning, following Washington’s announcement on Thursday that it was pulling out of the treaty.

    “Unfortunately, Russia did not heed repeated international to start to respect its treaty obligations again,” Reynders said. “This led to the dissolution of the treaty.”

    “As a NATO member, control of the number of nuclear weapons and disarmament are of great importance to Belgium as an essential part of international security,” the Belgian minister said. “No one would benefit from a new arms race.”

    Mr. Reynders stressed that it was important for Washington and Moscow to engage in a “constructive dialogue” and come to an agreement on stabilisation measures. He also said the United States and Russia needed to “enter into active dialogue” on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), which expires in 2021.

    Washington accuses Moscow of violating the treaty for years, thus paving the way for a new arms race against Russia, but also against China.

    The United States had launched on 1 February the six-month process of withdrawing from the bilateral agreement signed during the Cold War

    Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified the suspension of Russia’s participation on 3 July and in the absence of any changes, the two countries’ withdrawal means the end of the INF Treaty.

    By abolishing the use of all missiles whose range was between 500 and 5,500 km, the treaty had paved the way for the elimination of about 2,700 missiles: Soviet SS-20s, and U.S. Pershing II and Cruise missiles, some of them deployed in Belgium.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job