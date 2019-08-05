Monday weather: rain passes, sun returns...

Light rains will quickly disappear to the east this Monday morning giving way to dry sunny weather, according to IRM forecasts.

This afternoon, clouds will appear with a slight chance of showers in the west.

Temperatures will reach 22 to 24 degrees in the Ardennes and at the coast, against 24 to 26 degrees elsewhere in the country. The wind will be moderate, west to the south-west; quite strong along the coast, with peaks of 50 km/h.

During the night of Monday and Tuesday, the sky will be partially cloudy with possible light or heavy rain, especially in the south & south-east. In the coastal and north-western regions, the weather could remain dry with a few clouds. The minimum will be between 12 and 16 degrees.

The wind will shift to the south-west and weaken in most regions. It will remain moderate in the north-west of the country.

The Brussels Times