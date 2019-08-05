 
Expect congested roads this weekend, Touring warns
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 05 August, 2019
Latest News:
UK joins U.S.-led maritime security mission...
Work begins on new phase of Brussels central...
Just Eat, Takeaway.com agree on the terms of...
Venice asks Bruges for help solving cruise ship...
Expect congested roads this weekend, Touring warns...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 05 August 2019
    UK joins U.S.-led maritime security mission
    Work begins on new phase of Brussels central pedestrian zone
    Just Eat, Takeaway.com agree on the terms of their merger
    Venice asks Bruges for help solving cruise ship problems
    Expect congested roads this weekend, Touring warns
    Brussels high street shuts down to traffic as new renovations begin
    New Flemish campaign targets drivers distracted by smartphones
    Brussels fire service called to capture a ‘weird animal’
    Bus driver tells teen trapped between bus doors to ‘go back to her country’
    EU directive on parental leave challenges fathers
    July 2019 was the hottest month ever measured worldwide
    500 bags still stranded at Brussels Airport after luggage system error
    Belgium in Brief: €500 Rembrandt, infested bread and Thunberg on tour
    Cyclist, 14, killed after collision with truck in Antwerp
    World War II bomb explosion kills two men in Poland
    Liege man’s €500 purchase turns out to be €30 million Rembrandt
    Monday weather: rain passes, sun returns
    ‘Coalition partners still unknown,’ says N-VA minister
    Migrant rescue ship sets sail from Marseille
    Bacteria-infested bread is killing birds in Brussels ponds
    View more

    Expect congested roads this weekend, Touring warns

    Monday, 05 August 2019
    © Belga

    Roads will be packed this weekend, both for people going on vacation and for those returning home, according to forecasts issued on Monday by Touring.

    The mobility organisation advises would-be holidaymakers to set out on Sunday.

    For those returning to Belgium on Friday, there will be little problem. Traffic is coded green in that direction. On the other hand, people travelling to places like France, Germany or Switzerland will have to be patient. Traffic will be a bit difficult, with some traffic jams (coded orange).

    On Saturday, whether leaving or coming back, parents are likely to field the nagging question from their children: “When will we arrive?”. The day will be coded red in both directions and even black in the southwest of France, in the southerly direction. In Germany, traffic will be less dense (orange). Touring forecasts traffic jams between 09.00 a.m. and 05.00 p.m.

    On Sunday, people travelling to or leaving France will be the lucky ones. They will enjoy fluid traffic except for those bound for or coming back from the Rhone Valley, coded orange on Sunday. Departures and returns are coded orange in Germany and Switzerland on Sunday.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job