 
Belgians work more regular hours than the European average
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019
Latest News:
Auderghem scraps single-use plastics from municipal schools and...
Belgian cyclist dies following crash during Tour of...
Antwerp cathedral to unveil Lego mosaic of Virgin...
Belgians work more regular hours than the European...
Boy pushed from the 10th floor of Tate...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 06 August 2019
    Auderghem scraps single-use plastics from municipal schools and services
    Belgian cyclist dies following crash during Tour of Poland race
    Antwerp cathedral to unveil Lego mosaic of Virgin Mary
    Belgians work more regular hours than the European average
    Boy pushed from the 10th floor of Tate Modern: suspect accused of attempted murder
    Belgium in Brief: Stashed animals, polluting scooters and STIB self defence
    Paris attacks terrorist to stand trial for links to Brussels attacks
    Google injects 1.1 billion euro into Belgian subsidiary
    Belgium’s ‘Oxfam Trailwalker’ looking for volunteers
    Police seize 22 animals from Brussels studio
    Electric scooters less green than advertised, study shows
    STIB employees to receive self-defence training
    Brussels nightclub under investigation for customer intoxication
    Monaco moves to de-penalise abortion, but stops short of authorising it
    UK joins U.S.-led maritime security mission
    Work begins on new phase of Brussels central pedestrian zone
    Just Eat, Takeaway.com agree on the terms of their merger
    Venice asks Bruges for help solving cruise ship problems
    Expect congested roads this weekend, Touring warns
    Brussels high street shuts down to traffic as new renovations begin
    View more

    Belgians work more regular hours than the European average

    Tuesday, 06 August 2019
    © Belga

    Belgians work less in the evening, at night and at weekends than their European counterparts, according to data for 2018 from the Flemish Het Steunpunt Werk centre, reported on Tuesday by VRT NWS.

    About one in ten people work to timetables varying considerably from the classic 9-5.

    3% of Belgian workers (3% in Flanders, 3.1% in Wallonia and 2.8% in Brussels) work at night, a percentage that has remained stable for the last few years. The average for Europe as a whole stands at 5.7%.

    As regards working in the evening and as part of a team, Belgium also falls below the European norm: 8.2% of Belgians work in the evening (as against 13.2% of Europeans) and 7.4% work on alternating shifts, against 18.3% of Europeans.

    As for the end of the week, 17.6% of Belgians work on Saturday, against 21.7% in Europe. One in ten Belgian workers is also active on Sundays, a figure on the increase since it was only 7% at the beginning of the new millennium.

    The Brussels Times

    Source: Belga

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job