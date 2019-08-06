 
Antwerp cathedral to unveil Lego mosaic of Virgin Mary
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019
    Antwerp cathedral to unveil Lego mosaic of Virgin Mary

    Tuesday, 06 August 2019
    An Antwerp cathedral has commissioned a Virgin Mary mosaic made out of 29,098 Lego bricks. Credit: Onze Lieve Vrouwekapel/Facebook

    An Antwerp cathedral will unveil a mosaic replica of a Virgin Mary statue made out of nearly 30,000 Lego bricks, in a charitable display organised in celebration of Assumption Day in mid-August.

    The Cathedral of Our Lady in Antwerp has commissioned Belgian Lego artist Maarten Steurbaut to create the piece. Additionally, the cathedral created a website through which members of the public can “symbolically” buy the Lego bricks which the artist will use to build the piece.

    Visitors will be able to witness Steurbaut at work inside the cathedral on August 14, and the process will also be live-streamed through the cathedral’s Facebook page.

    📣 Op 14 augustus zal kunstenaar Maarten Steurbaut een mozaïek van het Mariabeeld aanleggen in de Onze-Lieve-Vrouwekapel…

    Posted by Onze Lieve Vrouwekapel on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

    The finished work, which will require a total of 29,098 bricks, will be on display in the cathedral until August 15.

    The proceedings raised by the artistic performance will be donated to charity, according to the cathedral’s social media.

    An equally artistic celebration of Assumption Day, which is usually observed on or around August 15, saw a live-painting act commissioned by the cathedral to Antwerp-based artist Jan Scheirs raise €6,755, according to Nieuwsblad.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

