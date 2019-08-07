Workers strike after cameras discovered in changing rooms...

Workers at the potato processing company Lutosa have gone on strike after cameras were discovered in the changing rooms.

Work stopped at the on Wednesday morning at 4:00 AM, and is yet to restart, as unions discuss the matter with the company, reports various media.

The strike came about after an employee of the company accidentally discovered a camera in a dressing room on 31 July.

While Lutosa says the intention was to deal with a string of thefts at the company, workers say no mention was made of the cameras being installed.

The strikers denounce a breach of trust with the employer, who has meanwhile apologised, and told Het Nieuwsblad that it has erased all images.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times