 
Workers strike after cameras discovered in changing rooms
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019
    Workers strike after cameras discovered in changing rooms

    Wednesday, 07 August 2019
    A photo from isnide a Lutosa factory. Credit: © LUTOSA / E. Hechaft

    Workers at the potato processing company Lutosa have gone on strike after cameras were discovered in the changing rooms.

    Work stopped at the on Wednesday morning at 4:00 AM, and is yet to restart, as unions discuss the matter with the company, reports various media.

    The strike came about after an employee of the company accidentally discovered a camera in a dressing room on 31 July.

    While Lutosa says the intention was to deal with a string of thefts at the company, workers say no mention was made of the cameras being installed.

    The strikers denounce a breach of trust with the employer, who has meanwhile apologised, and told Het Nieuwsblad that it has erased all images.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

