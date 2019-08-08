 
UK routes to remain accessible to Eurail and InterRail ticket holders after all
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 08 August, 2019
Latest News:
UK routes to remain accessible to Eurail and...
One in three first-years at KULeuven experience mental...
STIB announces extended timetable for Brussels Summer Festival...
UEFA selects Eden Hazard as one of its...
ING Belgium remains Flemish Government’s financial arm...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 08 August 2019
    UK routes to remain accessible to Eurail and InterRail ticket holders after all
    One in three first-years at KULeuven experience mental health problems
    STIB announces extended timetable for Brussels Summer Festival
    UEFA selects Eden Hazard as one of its three Player of the Season finalists
    ING Belgium remains Flemish Government’s financial arm
    U.S. marketing firm collected data on millions of Instagram users
    Belgian cyclist’s funeral set for Tuesday at 11:00 AM in Knesselare
    ‘Sewers are not bins’: dozens of dog poop bags pulled from clogged gutter
    24-hour public drinking ban issued in Schaerbeek
    Man killed on Brussels ring road arrested the night before for public intoxication
    Delhaize customers told to eat tarts fast after expiry date mix-up
    Woman jailed for shaking three-month-old baby to death
    Belgium in Brief: Google gaffe, Taxis on trial and a pesky pig
    Germany: former SS guard to stand trial in October
    Brussels to create list of e-scooter no-parking zones
    Non-profit cancels work camps in Morocco following threats
    Amnesty International says travellers at risk in USA
    Microsoft contractors listen to Skype calls and Cortana recordings
    Strike talks in progress among British Ryanair pilots
    Senegalese activist found dead in Brussels home
    View more

    UK routes to remain accessible to Eurail and InterRail ticket holders after all

    Thursday, 08 August 2019
    A backpacker getting on a train Credit: PXhere

    Passengers will ultimately be able to continue to use British trains with InterRail and Eurail tickets, the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) which brings together the country’s various railway companies, announced on Thursday.

    A previous announcement by RDG and Eurail that the partnership would end on 1 January 2020 had faced wide criticism.

    “British railways never wanted to leave Interrail,” RDG added. “Given the strong reactions to the news of our departure, Eurail and I have begun new discussions.”

    Created in 1972, the InterRail pass allows travel through some thirty countries in Europe. Initially aimed at young people, it has gradually opened up to other age groups.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job