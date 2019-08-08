UK routes to remain accessible to Eurail and InterRail ticket holders after all

Passengers will ultimately be able to continue to use British trains with InterRail and Eurail tickets, the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) which brings together the country’s various railway companies, announced on Thursday.

A previous announcement by RDG and Eurail that the partnership would end on 1 January 2020 had faced wide criticism.

We are pleased to be able to tell passengers that we have reached agreement and will be remaining part of both the Interrail and Eurail passes. — Rail Delivery Group (@RailDeliveryGrp) August 8, 2019

“British railways never wanted to leave Interrail,” RDG added. “Given the strong reactions to the news of our departure, Eurail and I have begun new discussions.”

Created in 1972, the InterRail pass allows travel through some thirty countries in Europe. Initially aimed at young people, it has gradually opened up to other age groups.

The Brussels Times