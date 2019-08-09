 
Parks closed due to weather conditions in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 09 August, 2019
Latest News:
Parks closed due to weather conditions in Brussels...
June heatwave led to 102 deaths, says federal...
Two baby pandas born in the Pairi Daiza...
E-payments increasingly popular, but struggle to convince small...
Nine arrested after family brawl near Schaerbeek town...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 09 August 2019
    Parks closed due to weather conditions in Brussels
    June heatwave led to 102 deaths, says federal health institute
    Two baby pandas born in the Pairi Daiza animal park
    E-payments increasingly popular, but struggle to convince small vendors
    Nine arrested after family brawl near Schaerbeek town hall
    The Flemish government coalition will not be decided on Friday
    Belgium faces the Netherlands in the ‘korfball’ World Cup final
    Asylum requests in Belgium up by 20% since start of year
    Despite baggage problems, over 2.7 million passengers passed through Brussels Airport in July
    Belgium in Brief: KU Leuven mental health, clogged drains and STIB timetables
    Colruyt testing smart cameras that can recognise fruit and vegetables
    Calls to ban non-stunned slaughtering days before Muslim Feast of Sacrifice
    Belgium to ban tobacco sales to under 18s
    Jehovah’s Witnesses: 90 victims of sexual abuse come forward
    Africa Museum creating ethics code after dress-up party blunder
    Inspectors at school gates from September to enforce smoking ban in cars
    Schaerbeek’s public drinking ban aimed at transmigrants: reports
    UK routes to remain accessible to Eurail and InterRail ticket holders after all
    One in three first-years at KU Leuven experience mental health problems
    STIB announces extended timetable for Brussels Summer Festival
    View more

    Parks closed due to weather conditions in Brussels

    Friday, 09 August 2019
    Brussels parks will be closed due to approaching storms. Credit: Wikipedia

    A large number of parks in the Brussels-Capital Region have been closed since 11:00 AM on Friday due to unstable weather conditions in the country.

    In addition to closing the parks, Bruxelles Environnement has also advised people to stay away from trees due to the likelihood of falling branches. The chances have risen due to marshy soil in many green spaces and predicted high gusts of wind.

    The parks that Bruxelles Environnement can close will be closed, while those that cannot will have a warning letter posted at the entrance.

    As soon as the weather conditions improve, inspections, clean-up operations and security measures will go into effect, after which the parks can be reopened. This is expected on Saturday evening from 22:00 onwards.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job