Parks closed due to weather conditions in Brussels...

A large number of parks in the Brussels-Capital Region have been closed since 11:00 AM on Friday due to unstable weather conditions in the country.

In addition to closing the parks, Bruxelles Environnement has also advised people to stay away from trees due to the likelihood of falling branches. The chances have risen due to marshy soil in many green spaces and predicted high gusts of wind.

The parks that Bruxelles Environnement can close will be closed, while those that cannot will have a warning letter posted at the entrance.

As soon as the weather conditions improve, inspections, clean-up operations and security measures will go into effect, after which the parks can be reopened. This is expected on Saturday evening from 22:00 onwards.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times