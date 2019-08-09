24 cats rescued from home of woman ‘well-known’ to shelter

24 cats were rescued from the house. Credit: WIkipedia

A Brussels shelter rescued 24 cats on Thursday from the house of a woman in Jette.

The cats lived in a 60 m² house that belonged to a woman “well-known” to the Veeweyde shelter, reports BX1. In four years, more than 100 cats have been found in her home.

These 24 animals were found “in total psychological distress, living in their excrement on top of each other,” Ludivine Nolf, Veeweyde’s spokesman, to DH.

The lady, on the other hand, “is regularly overwhelmed by the proliferation and diseases of cats that she continues to collect.”

Affected by inbreeding, these cats are displaying asocial behaviour and cannot be handled. They are currently isolated, according to reports

