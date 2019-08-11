 
The future Belgian government accused of forgetting about libraries
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 11 August, 2019
Latest News:
The future Belgian government accused of forgetting about...
Two years after damning audit, little has changed...
Mystery of woman found shot dead and dumped...
Another child born to Belgian jihadists dies in...
75,000 Belgians caught speeding in France...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 11 August 2019
    The future Belgian government accused of forgetting about libraries
    Two years after damning audit, little has changed among airport police
    Mystery of woman found shot dead and dumped in well in Zeeland
    Another child born to Belgian jihadists dies in Syria
    75,000 Belgians caught speeding in France
    De Block says a promising anti-migraine medication will not be reimbursed
    Baby pandas at Pairi Daiza: the first 100 days are crucial
    F-16s replaced, not redundant, says Defence
    Amsterdam also hit by tornado
    Tornado on Belgium-Luxembourg border: six injured, 100 houses damaged
    Eden Hazard receives shirt number 7 at Real Madrid
    Brussels to scrap 65,000 on-street parking spots
    Gay penguin couple to be parents at Berlin zoo
    More than 40 lobbies officially registered at Federal parliament
    Drop in gas prices from Saturday
    24 cats rescued from home of woman ‘well-known’ to shelter
    Youths adopt joint climate declaration
    Air Antwerp flies to London from 9 September
    Liege Mayor hospitalised following cardiac event
    Parks closed due to weather conditions in Brussels
    View more

    The future Belgian government accused of forgetting about libraries

    Sunday, 11 August 2019
    The Royal Library of Belgium in Brussels. Credit: The European Library

    The PS, Ecolo and MR are preparing to begin the negotiations to form the new government. 

    However, public libraries are not mentioned in any of the agendas or working notes for these negotiations. This is despite the fact libraries have been struggling financially for the last five years, Le Soir reported on Saturday. 

    “Libraries have been really struggling since 2015 and continued to do so in 2018. The suspension on certificating new libraries has been extended, as has the block on subventions to help cover operating costs for those already certified,” claims a report the Library Council submitted back in July.  

    Politicians reformed all the legislation on financing libraries ten years ago, when it was an important political issue. But public libraries had a lot of their financing frozen back in 2014 and the main parties don’t seem concerned about it. The word “library” does not appear in the agendas drawn up by the MR, PS or Ecolo parties at all. The three main parties are currently in negotiations to form the new Walloon and communal governments. The PS and Ecolo had promised to provide libraries with 100% of the financing they need.  

    “It’s a real paradox,” said Jean-François Füeg, the deputy director general of the Action territorial group which runs Belgium’s libraries. “We have seen a big increase in the number of people borrowing books and a big increase in the number of people taking part in activities held in public libraries, but still no-one is interested.” 

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job