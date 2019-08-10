75,000 Belgians caught speeding in France...

Belgians are the fastest foreign visitors to hit French roads this summer.

De Standaard, Het Nieuwsblad, the Gazet van Anterpen and Het Belang van Limburg said French authorities issued 74,651 fines to Belgian holiday-makers this summer, which is 8% more than in July and August last year. They quoted figures provided by the VAB.

There were fewer fines issued during the spring, but the Gilet Jaunes destroyed almost two-thirds of Frances’s speed cameras.

“A lot of holiday-makers seem to think the cameras are still not working this summer,” said VAB spokesman Joni Jules. “They forgot about mobile speed-checks, unmarked police cars and the new ‘superflashes’ that we’ve managed to install very quickly here in France.”

‘Superflashes’ are camera turrets that can check 32 cars over a distance of 100 metres. They replaced the speed-cameras that got destroyed over the last few months. France wants to install 400 of these turrets before the end of the year, mainly on side roads. Around 30 arrived in early July and France had installed 75 of them by the 18th of July.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times