Fire claims lives of two firefighters: ‘suspicions of human intervention’

Limburg firefighters stand in the rubble of an empty building which caught fire on Sunday, claiming the lives of two colleagues. Credit: © Belga

Investigations by various experts have shown a human cause behind the fire in Beringen which claimed the lives of two firefighters, according to reports.

It is not, however, clear if the fire was deliberately or accidentally started.

“This afternoon, the experts continued their work on behalf of the Limburg Public Prosecutor’s Office,” said Pieter Strauven of the public prosecutor’s office in Limburg to Nieuwsblad.

“The initial findings show that there are no indications that a technical defect is the cause of the fire. Short circuits are therefore not retained as the cause. For the time being, there are suspicions of human intervention. In that case, the investigation will have to indicate whether or not it is a deliberate arson,” he added.

The bodies of two volunteer firefighters of the Limburg fire department were discovered among the rubble of a major blaze which broke out in an empty building in Beringen, Limburg, on Sunday.

During the intervention, firefighters were urged to evacuate the burning building after flammable gas was discovered inside, but two among them never made it out before it collapsed.

Ceremonies to honour the victims were held on Monday, with fire departments across Belgium holding a minute’s silence in memory of their fallen colleagues.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times