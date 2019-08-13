Pukkelpop: despite train strikes, guaranteed service expected...

Trains should still run, says the organiser. Credit: Clem Onojeghuo from Pexels

Impending strikes should not stop those looking to travel to Belgian music festival Pukkelpop by train, festival organisers announced on Tuesday.

“We have made good agreements with the NMBS that the lines to Pukkelpop must be guaranteed,” said spokesman Frederik Luyten to local media. “We assume that these agreements will be kept and that the service will be guaranteed, and that is what it looks like,” he added.

The independent railway union OVS announced that it is going to strike on Saturday 17 August – in the middle of the weekend of the Pukkelpop festival. The reason for the strike is the problematic holiday situation of the train attendants.

“As an organisation, we are going to do everything we can to bring the festival-goers to Pukkelpop in the best possible conditions. We will continue to inform and communicate with festival-goers at the right time”, explained Luyten.

In order to limit the inconvenience to passengers, the SNCB has said it intends to organise a guaranteed train service.

The 34th edition of Pukkelpop begins on Thursday, with 198 acts on 8 stages in Kiewit in Hasselt.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times