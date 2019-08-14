 
Pukkelpop to experiment with sustainable energy tower
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019
Latest News:
Pukkelpop to experiment with sustainable energy tower...
Belgium unaffected by Ryanair base closures...
Belgium in Brief: Measles on the rise, e-scooters...
Pukkelpop on-site drug testing only on seized drugs:...
Measles on the increase in Belgium and worldwide...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 14 August 2019
    Pukkelpop to experiment with sustainable energy tower
    Belgium unaffected by Ryanair base closures
    Belgium in Brief: Measles on the rise, e-scooters out and railway strike
    Pukkelpop on-site drug testing only on seized drugs: reports
    Measles on the increase in Belgium and worldwide
    New campaign to tackle harassment at Brussels Summer Festival
    West Flanders is the deadliest zone for drivers
    Federal government buildings still contain asbestos, says report
    Pukkelpop festival to offer on-site drug testing
    Small e-scooter companies start to leave Brussels
    Forest wildlife worldwide has declined by 53% since 1970
    Historian slams N-VA leader’s ‘Flemish canons’ idea
    Man suspected of multiple acts of exhibitionism arrested in Zaventem
    ‘Air raid on the E40’: pranksters hack into vehicle dashboards
    Illegal entries into Europe down by 30% in 2019
    Pukkelpop: despite train strikes, guaranteed service expected
    Belgian railway strike confirmed for Saturday
    Activists block train carrying VW cars in Germany (Photos)
    Manslaughter investigation launched after body found near shopping centre
    Traditional parties not ready to end separation with far right, says political scientist
    View more

    Pukkelpop to experiment with sustainable energy tower

    Wednesday, 14 August 2019
    Flags flying at Pukkelpop festival. Credit: Pukkelpop/Facebook

    Pukkelpop festival will use a sustainable Green Energy Mill to generate part of its energy supply this weekend.

    The 21 meter tall tower was designed by researchers from the Dutch Technical University of Eindhoven. It cost 3.8 million euros to develop.

    The tower uses a 700kg heavy wind turbine and several colourful solar panels to generate renewable energy. 

    Located at the Camping Comfy campsite at Pukkelpop, the tower will be used in addition to traditional diesel generators. 

    The decision to try out a renewable energy tower comes as part of Pukkelpop’s efforts to implement a long-term sustainability strategy for the festival. Along with pre-existing measures such as the Green-ID, a waste-chip in the festival wristband that can earn attendants food and drink tokens, organisers have introduced a recycling deposit that can be received if attendants bring back a correctly sorted refuse bag, vegetarian and vegan food options have been expanded and free bus and shuttle services continue to be available. 

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times 

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job