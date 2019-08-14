Pukkelpop to experiment with sustainable energy tower...

Pukkelpop festival will use a sustainable Green Energy Mill to generate part of its energy supply this weekend.

The 21 meter tall tower was designed by researchers from the Dutch Technical University of Eindhoven. It cost 3.8 million euros to develop.

The tower uses a 700kg heavy wind turbine and several colourful solar panels to generate renewable energy.

Located at the Camping Comfy campsite at Pukkelpop, the tower will be used in addition to traditional diesel generators.

The decision to try out a renewable energy tower comes as part of Pukkelpop’s efforts to implement a long-term sustainability strategy for the festival. Along with pre-existing measures such as the Green-ID, a waste-chip in the festival wristband that can earn attendants food and drink tokens, organisers have introduced a recycling deposit that can be received if attendants bring back a correctly sorted refuse bag, vegetarian and vegan food options have been expanded and free bus and shuttle services continue to be available.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times