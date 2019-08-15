Colleagues help families of fallen firefighters...

Heusden-Zolder on duty firefighters on Saturday will donate their bonus pay to the family of their two colleagues deceased last Sunday in Beringen (Limburg). Financial support to fallen firefighters’ families should be reviewed, North Limburg Region Commander Jan Jorissen said.

When a firefighter dies, family members receive an allowance based on his salary. This may not be enough at a later stage, for example when a child begins studies, Jorissen said, who deplores disadvantageous treatment, especially when compared with the private sector.

“Greater solidarity should be shown by the Company towards families of firefighters who risk their lives. We form a big family, but the solidarity fund that we put in place ourselves is not enough. We have already requested for a reform of the death allowance but have still not received anything.”

