 
Jan De Nul to install turbines on Danish wind farm
Thursday, 15 August, 2019
    Jan De Nul to install turbines on Danish wind farm

    Thursday, 15 August 2019
    Credit: Belga

    The Belgian dredging group Jan De Nul will transport and install 72 wind turbines on a wind farm off the Danish coast, they said on Wednesday in a press release.

    Kriegers Flak Offshore Wind Farm is located in the Baltic Sea, 15 kilometres from the coast. In recent years, Jan De Nul had already put in place two gigantic foundations at the park, from Oostende.

    The new contract includes transportation and installation of the turbines. The installation work will begin early in 2021 and will last four months.

    The Brussels Times

