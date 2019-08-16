Belgian ministers pay homage to women’s action to save lives in crises

Belgian Cooperation and Development Minister Alexander De Croo and Foreign Minister Didier Reynders on Friday paid homage to the many women who risk their lives to save others in crises the world over.

Speaking in connection with the International Day of Humanitarian Aid, celebrated on 19 August, they also stressed the importance of ensure that the protection offered by international law is guaranteed for every man, woman, boy and girl.

This year, the International Day of Humanitarian Aid pays homage to women’s work in crisis situations.

While everyone suffers during crises, women and girls face particular risks, especially in catastrophes and armed conflicts. However, they are much more than victims: they also work to change the situation, the ministers noted.

“If we want lasting peace, an active role for women and women’s organisations is indispensable,” Reynders said. “They are vitally important for the restoration and resilience of their communities.”

The two ministers also stressed that, as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in New York, Belgium places emphasis on peace and consensus.

“Belgium sees itself as a modern partner that wishes to contribute to establishing innovative solutions and increasing the impact and effectiveness of humanitarian action,” De Croo said. “To save more lives, the humanitarian aid sector needs to be more innovative.”

Belgium thus strives to increase the effectiveness of its humanitarian aid – which had a record budget of 170 million euros in 2018 – by making it more inclusive, he added.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times