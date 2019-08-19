Fire service saves girl stuck in a washing machine in Schaerbeek

A nine-year-old girl required firefighter assistance on Sunday night after she became trapped in a washing machine in Schaerbeek.

The girl’s parents called the Brussels fire service after they discovered she had become trapped and they could not get her out, according to reports.

In order to free her without dismantling the dishwasher, firefighters smeared the child’s lower legs with dishwashing product and worked her out of it.

She was then examined by a doctor present on the scene and did not need to be transferred to the hospital.

The firefighter intervention lasted fifteen minutes, and it is unclear at this time why she climbed into the machine.

