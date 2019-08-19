 
Belgium in Brief: Failed fountains, sinkholes and food truck safety
Monday, 19 August, 2019
    Belgium in Brief: Failed fountains, sinkholes and food truck safety

    Monday, 19 August 2019

    A world record attempt wraps up in Belgium, the new fountains on Place Jourdan stop working and a sinkhole disrupts traffic in the European district.

    Here’s a recap of the news you should know in Belgium this morning:

    1. Food truck inspections at Brussels Summer Festival: two offences, six warnings issued

    Inspectors from the federal food safety agency this week carried out spot-checks on around 20 of the 30 food trucks serving food to the public at the Brussels Summer Festival. Read more

    2. Fountains on renovated Place Jourdan already out of service

    The ten illuminated fountains – part of a 14-month project on the Place Jourdan – are unable to work due to a fault in the system causing water pressure too low to pump. The fountains were meant to refer to the ‘brookelaer’ stream that used to flow there. Read more.

    3. Sinkhole in European district, local traffic disrupted

    A sinkhole in rue Belliard between the Parc Léopold and the Cinquantenaire park has disrupted local traffic but is not a danger to residents. Read more.

    4. Swiss cyclist completes Guinness World record attempt in Belgium

    Sixteen countries, six days, and a total of more than 2,200km cycled. He covered more than 300km a day and only slept three to four hours per night. He beat the previous record of fourteen countries in seven days set by Polish cyclist Marek Dzienisiuk. Read more.

    5. Asylum applications in Belgium up 19% in 2018

    A total of 23,443 requests to the Foreign Office for international protection were filed in 2018, an increase of 19% compared to the previous year. Read more.

    6. Fire service saves girl stuck in a washing machine in Schaerbeek

    A nine-year-old girl required firefighter assistance on Sunday night after she became trapped in a washing machine in Schaerbeek. Read more.

    7. Namur marks 75th anniversary of bombing by Americans

    The City of Namur commemorated on Sunday the 75th anniversary of the bombing committed by mistake by US aircraft. Two educational plates were notably inaugurated at the Belgrade cemetery, where lie many victims. Read more.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

