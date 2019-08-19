 
As deadline approaches, Belgium is yet to pick a Commissioner
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 19 August, 2019
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Failed fountains, sinkholes and food...
As deadline approaches, Belgium is yet to pick...
Fountains on renovated Place Jourdan already out of...
Sinkhole in European district, local traffic disrupted...
Asylum applications in Belgium up 19% in 2018...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 19 August 2019
    Belgium in Brief: Failed fountains, sinkholes and food truck safety
    As deadline approaches, Belgium is yet to pick a Commissioner
    Fountains on renovated Place Jourdan already out of service
    Sinkhole in European district, local traffic disrupted
    Asylum applications in Belgium up 19% in 2018
    Swiss cyclist finishes Guinness World record attempt in Belgium
    Namur marks 75th anniversary of bombing by Americans
    Fire service saves girl stuck in a washing machine in Schaerbeek
    Iceland mourns its first glacier lost due to global warming
    Nafi Thiam beats Belgian long-jump record twice in one afternoon
    Tenders for federal police HQ were transparent
    The number of accidents involving road works rockets
    Food truck inspections at Brussels Summer Festival: two offences, six warnings issued
    EU Commission president Juncker cuts short holiday for urgent surgery
    Pukkelpop organisers apologise for “misunderstandings” over Flemish flags
    ‘N-VA and Socialist Party are completely incompatible’
    Strike actions cancel half of Belgian trains
    Belgian judge reflects back on “challenging” Dutroux pedophile case
    Belgian police chief sued over lead contaminated water
    Ban on electric fishing in Belgian waters
    View more

    As deadline approaches, Belgium is yet to pick a Commissioner

    Monday, 19 August 2019
    Flags of Europe outside the headquarters of the European Commission. Credit: ©Belga

    If Belgium intends to occupy an important role in the new EU executive led by the German Ursula von der Leyen, it should not delay in the nomination of its candidate Commissioner, MEP Kris Peeters (CD&V) commented on Monday on VRT radio.

    However, this did not mean he was himself interested in the function. 

    EU countries have until August 26 to designate their representative in the European Commission. It will then be up to Ms. von der Leyen to distribute responsibilities between her team members. 

    Belgium is one of five countries that have not yet designated their candidate Commissioner, which “puts us at risk of inheriting the least important tasks”, Peeters said. “It is important that we decide in time to be confided competencies that can make a difference,” he insisted. 

    Who could be the future Belgian EU Commissioner? “Several names are regularly quoted, but what counts is to have someone who has competencies that can achieve a lot for Europe, but also for Belgium,” the Flemish Christian Democrat responded. 

    He refused, however, to say if he is himself a candidate for the function: “I know from experience that it is not very wise to speak publicly about that.” 

    One of the avenues mentioned would be to renew CD&V Marianne Thyssen’s current position in the Commission for a second term. “I think she has clearly made the decision to end her political career. But, you have to ask her,” Peeters said. 

    Last month, when questioned on her political career, Thyssen said she might consider an extension of her mandate to the Commission should a specific request be addressed to her. 

    The choice of the new Commissioner is to be made by Charles Michel’s outgoing government.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job