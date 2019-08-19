Germany leads the European market for e-sports...

Germany has seen massive return from events. Credit: Belga

E-sports generated $62.5 million in revenue in Germany last year, a 22% increase over 2017.

The money comes mainly from the sale of tickets to attend the competitions, broadcasting rights and from sponsorship, according to a study by the consultancy firm PwC, published on Monday on the occasion of the Gamescom convention in Cologne.

Another Deloitte study estimated revenues of 70 million euros.

Sponsorship alone, which generated 40% of revenues last year, could reach $60 million by 2023, according to PwC.

Germany, Europe’s leading e-sport market, remains far from the top three countries: the United States (€191 million), South Korea (€158 million) and China (€130 million).

In Great Britain (€24 million) and France (€21 million), the practice generated less revenue than the prize-money of the Fortnite world gambling championship alone ($30 million).