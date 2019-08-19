 
Germany leads the European market for e-sports
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 19 August, 2019
Latest News:
Germany leads the European market for e-sports...
Bundesbank warns of recession risk for Germany...
Belgium in Brief: Failed fountains, sinkholes and food...
As deadline approaches, Belgium is yet to pick...
Fountains on renovated Place Jourdan already out of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 19 August 2019
    Germany leads the European market for e-sports
    Bundesbank warns of recession risk for Germany
    Belgium in Brief: Failed fountains, sinkholes and food truck safety
    As deadline approaches, Belgium is yet to pick a Commissioner
    Fountains on renovated Place Jourdan already out of service
    Sinkhole in European district, local traffic disrupted
    Asylum applications in Belgium up 19% in 2018
    Swiss cyclist finishes Guinness World record attempt in Belgium
    Namur marks 75th anniversary of bombing by Americans
    Fire service saves girl stuck in a washing machine in Schaerbeek
    Iceland mourns its first glacier lost due to global warming
    Nafi Thiam beats Belgian long-jump record twice in one afternoon
    Tenders for federal police HQ were transparent
    The number of accidents involving road works rockets
    Food truck inspections at Brussels Summer Festival: two offences, six warnings issued
    EU Commission president Juncker cuts short holiday for urgent surgery
    Pukkelpop organisers apologise for “misunderstandings” over Flemish flags
    ‘N-VA and Socialist Party are completely incompatible’
    Strike actions cancel half of Belgian trains
    Belgian judge reflects back on “challenging” Dutroux pedophile case
    View more

    Germany leads the European market for e-sports

    Monday, 19 August 2019
    Germany has seen massive return from events. Credit: Belga

    E-sports generated $62.5 million in revenue in Germany last year, a 22% increase over 2017.

    The money comes mainly from the sale of tickets to attend the competitions, broadcasting rights and from sponsorship, according to a study by the consultancy firm PwC, published on Monday on the occasion of the Gamescom convention in Cologne.

    Another Deloitte study estimated revenues of 70 million euros.

    Sponsorship alone, which generated 40% of revenues last year, could reach $60 million by 2023, according to PwC.

    Germany, Europe’s leading e-sport market, remains far from the top three countries: the United States (€191 million), South Korea (€158 million) and China (€130 million).

    In Great Britain (€24 million) and France (€21 million), the practice generated less revenue than the prize-money of the Fortnite world gambling championship alone ($30 million).

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job