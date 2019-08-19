Suicide suspected in death of woman found at ULB

Suicide has been identified as the most probable cause of the death of a young woman whose body was found on Monday at about 12.20 at the ULB Solsbosch campus, Willemien Baert, spokesperson of the Brussels Prosecutor’s Office, said on Monday evening.

Bruxelles-Ixelles police were informed after the body of the 29-year-old woman was found.

Since the victim was found in a place open to the public, the Prosecutor’s office requested a forensic doctor and the Federal Police Laboratory to do a preliminary investigation.

Their initial findings pointed to suicide as the most likely cause of death. However, an autopsy has been requested to determine exactly how the young woman died.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times