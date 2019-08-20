 
Brussels police fined nearly 600 pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists in July
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 20 August, 2019
Latest News:
Several shops to be opened at Docks Bruxsel...
Belgian couple perish during mountain hike in Tyrol...
Migrants jump from the Open Arms to try...
Schaerbeek fire: four people evacuated to hospital ...
Flemish bosses call for fairer taxation, greening...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 20 August 2019
    Several shops to be opened at Docks Bruxsel shopping centre 
    Belgian couple perish during mountain hike in Tyrol
    Migrants jump from the Open Arms to try to swim to Lampedusa
    Schaerbeek fire: four people evacuated to hospital 
    Flemish bosses call for fairer taxation, greening
    Belgian mayor files slander complaint against far-right party
    Uber targets expansion in Brussels, then Belgium 
    The digital fingerprints of 2,000 Belgians temporarily published
    Belgium in Brief: fines, football dreams and the rise of non-alcoholic beer
    Brussels police fined nearly 600 pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists in July
    Tour & Taxis area briefly evacuated after a gas leak
    Belgium will not host the 2023 Women’s World Cup
    Belliard Tunnel closed to traffic due to ventilation problems
    Belgians warm to non-alcoholic beer and wine
    Pukkelpop: De Lijn transported 153,000 visitors to the festival
    Brussels woman creates protest song against harassment faced by female cyclists
    Suicide suspected in death of woman found at ULB
    Belgium announced as one of eight seeded teams for Fed Cup
    UZ Brussels uses robot during cardiovascular surgery
    Woman’s lifeless body found on ULB campus
    View more

    Brussels police fined nearly 600 pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists in July

    Tuesday, 20 August 2019
    Credit: Maxpexel

    Brussels police fined 596 ‘vulnerable road users’ for committing a traffic offence in July, according to recent figures from the police.

    “Every month we focus on a different aspect of traffic safety,” the police said. “This time, the aim was to make vulnerable road users aware of the dangers they themselves face.”

    Vulnerable Road Users are defined as users with less protection who are at more risk in traffic. These include pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists.

    In the same month, the Brussels police’s cycling brigade also fined:

    418 drivers parked or stationary on a bicycle path.

    287 drivers who parked on the pavement,

    54 drivers who parked too close to a pedestrian crossing

    317 drivers not respecting the rules of a pedestrian zone or residential area.

    Bringing it to a total of 1,076 drivers whose behaviour endangered the safety of vulnerable road users, according to Bruzz.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job