Brussels police fined nearly 600 pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists in July

Brussels police fined 596 ‘vulnerable road users’ for committing a traffic offence in July, according to recent figures from the police.

“Every month we focus on a different aspect of traffic safety,” the police said. “This time, the aim was to make vulnerable road users aware of the dangers they themselves face.”

Vulnerable Road Users are defined as users with less protection who are at more risk in traffic. These include pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists.

In the same month, the Brussels police’s cycling brigade also fined:

418 drivers parked or stationary on a bicycle path.

287 drivers who parked on the pavement,

54 drivers who parked too close to a pedestrian crossing

317 drivers not respecting the rules of a pedestrian zone or residential area.

Bringing it to a total of 1,076 drivers whose behaviour endangered the safety of vulnerable road users, according to Bruzz.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times