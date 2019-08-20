Belgian mayor files slander complaint against far-right party

Vincent Van Quickenborne – former deputy prime minister and the current mayor of Kortrijk – has moved to file a complaint against the far-right Vlaams Belang party for slander, according to reports.

The complaint relates to a Facebook post by the Kortrijk section of the far-right party which claims that the mayor tested positive for drink driving on Saturday night after the football match between KV Kortrijk and Anderlecht.

VAN QUICKENBORNE BLAAST POSITIEFBurgemeester Kortrijk tekende zaterdag positief bij een alcohol- en drugscontrole na de… Posted by Vlaams Belang Kortrijk on Monday, August 19, 2019

Shortly after the publication, the local police zone formally denied these allegations, which were also refuted by Van Quickenborne.

The post still remains live on the Facebook page.

