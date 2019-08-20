 
Belgian mayor files slander complaint against far-right party
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 20 August, 2019
Latest News:
Several shops to be opened at Docks Bruxsel...
Belgian couple perish during mountain hike in Tyrol...
Migrants jump from the Open Arms to try...
Schaerbeek fire: four people evacuated to hospital ...
Flemish bosses call for fairer taxation, greening...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 20 August 2019
    Several shops to be opened at Docks Bruxsel shopping centre 
    Belgian couple perish during mountain hike in Tyrol
    Migrants jump from the Open Arms to try to swim to Lampedusa
    Schaerbeek fire: four people evacuated to hospital 
    Flemish bosses call for fairer taxation, greening
    Belgian mayor files slander complaint against far-right party
    Uber targets expansion in Brussels, then Belgium 
    The digital fingerprints of 2,000 Belgians temporarily published
    Belgium in Brief: fines, football dreams and the rise of non-alcoholic beer
    Brussels police fined nearly 600 pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists in July
    Tour & Taxis area briefly evacuated after a gas leak
    Belgium will not host the 2023 Women’s World Cup
    Belliard Tunnel closed to traffic due to ventilation problems
    Belgians warm to non-alcoholic beer and wine
    Pukkelpop: De Lijn transported 153,000 visitors to the festival
    Brussels woman creates protest song against harassment faced by female cyclists
    Suicide suspected in death of woman found at ULB
    Belgium announced as one of eight seeded teams for Fed Cup
    UZ Brussels uses robot during cardiovascular surgery
    Woman’s lifeless body found on ULB campus
    View more

    Belgian mayor files slander complaint against far-right party

    Tuesday, 20 August 2019
    Credit: © Belga

    Vincent Van Quickenborne – former deputy prime minister and the current mayor of Kortrijk – has moved to file a complaint against the far-right Vlaams Belang party for slander, according to reports.

    The complaint relates to a Facebook post by the Kortrijk section of the far-right party which claims that the mayor tested positive for drink driving on Saturday night after the football match between KV Kortrijk and Anderlecht.

    VAN QUICKENBORNE BLAAST POSITIEFBurgemeester Kortrijk tekende zaterdag positief bij een alcohol- en drugscontrole na de…

    Posted by Vlaams Belang Kortrijk on Monday, August 19, 2019

    Shortly after the publication, the local police zone formally denied these allegations, which were also refuted by Van Quickenborne.

    The post still remains live on the Facebook page.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job