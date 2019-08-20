 
Belgian couple perish during mountain hike in Tyrol
Tuesday, 20 August, 2019
Belgian couple perish during mountain hike in Tyrol
    Belgian couple perish during mountain hike in Tyrol

    Tuesday, 20 August 2019
    The exact circumstances remain unclear. Credit: Maxpixel

    A Belgian man and woman, aged 82 and 77, died during a mountain hike in Obergurgl, in the Austrian Alps.

    The couple – who had been regular guests for years in Zwieselstein, in the Ötztal Alps – had been missing since Sunday evening, according to reports in local media.

    The owner of their holiday home sounded the alarm after the couple did not return from a hike on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, after a long search, their bodies were found. The exact circumstances which led to the accident remain unclear, but rescue services have a theory.

    “The woman probably slipped and fell,” said the head of the rescue operation. “Her husband may have followed her in an attempt to save her.”

    The Brussels Times

