Belgian couple perish during mountain hike in Tyrol...

A Belgian man and woman, aged 82 and 77, died during a mountain hike in Obergurgl, in the Austrian Alps.

The couple – who had been regular guests for years in Zwieselstein, in the Ötztal Alps – had been missing since Sunday evening, according to reports in local media.

The owner of their holiday home sounded the alarm after the couple did not return from a hike on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, after a long search, their bodies were found. The exact circumstances which led to the accident remain unclear, but rescue services have a theory.

“The woman probably slipped and fell,” said the head of the rescue operation. “Her husband may have followed her in an attempt to save her.”

The Brussels Times