Fire in Schaerbeek: market food products must be destroyed

Stall owners on the market in Place Dailly have been told they have to throw away food products due to potential contamination caused by a fire on the Chaussée de Louvain earlier on Tuesday.

Since the morning, the owners of the market stalls in Place Dailly have been forced to leave their stalls and wait for the AFSCA to arrive on the spot to check their goods, according to BX1

Fruits, vegetables, clothing and other goods may have been contaminated by toxic fumes from the fire which broke out at an automatic repairs store located at 329 Chaussée de Louvain in Schaerbeek on Tuesday morning.

After a meeting with the municipal authorities, food merchants have learned that they must destroy all their goods. For some, this means disposing of several hundred kilos of food because of the possible presence of toxic products or even asbestos.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times