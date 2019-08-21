Court blocks Ryanair pilot strike in Ireland

Pilots were set to strike on Thursday and Friday of this week. Credit: Belga

The Irish courts have stepped in to block a strike of Ryanair pilots based in Ireland scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

The Irish trade union Forsa had called on the pilots of the low-cost airline based in that country to stop work on Thursday and Friday.

However, the High Court of Dublin, seized by Ryanair, decided otherwise on Wednesday, prohibiting the strike in question. “All flights to and from Irish airports will take place as normal,” the company said after the decision.

The company has also launched a similar legal action in the United Kingdom to prevent a pilot strike scheduled for Thursday and Friday. However, no decision has yet been taken.

The Brussels Times