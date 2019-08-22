 
Vincent Kompany to wear the captain's armband for Anderlecht from Friday
Thursday, 22 August, 2019
    Vincent Kompany to wear the captain’s armband for Anderlecht from Friday

    Thursday, 22 August 2019
    © Belga

    Player-coach Vincent Kompany will now wear the captain’s armband for Anderlecht, starting with Friday’s match in Genk, assistant coach Simon Davies announced at a press conference on Thursday.

    This is a departure from recent Anderlecht practice. Previously, the armband was worn by the oldest player after Kompany, namely Samir Nasri or Peter Zuli. “From now on, Vincent Kompany will be captain,” Davies said. He is “really going to concentrate on being the player on match day,” he stressed, noting that Kompany is “the best player” in the championship.

    During matches the assistant coach and the rest of the staff and will be in charge off the field, Davies said, adding that he would decide on any changes or tactical adjustments that need to be made.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

