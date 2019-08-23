 
Man who tried to sell a monkey online arrested in Jette
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 23 August, 2019
Latest News:
Man who tried to sell a monkey online...
Community demands justice for minor killed by police...
Sales of e-scooters in Brussels are on the...
Heat and ozone warning phase launched in Belgium...
World Police and Fire Games: Brussels’ fire service...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 23 August 2019
    Man who tried to sell a monkey online arrested in Jette
    Community demands justice for minor killed by police car
    Sales of e-scooters in Brussels are on the rise
    Heat and ozone warning phase launched in Belgium
    World Police and Fire Games: Brussels’ fire service staff proud of their 44 medals
    Volunteers bring sniffer dogs to Byron Bay as search for missing Belgian continues
    Brothel operating near Etterbeek police station dismantled, three arrested
    Poland: one of two trapped spelunkers found dead
    Paris attacks suspects’ provisional detention extended by Brussels council chamber
    Security guard: a misunderstood but appreciated job by Belgians
    Inquiry launched over homophobic incident ignored by police officers
    Belgium’s teen climate leader will file complaint over attack at music festival
    Thousands of Belgians could lose bank accounts under new US banking law
    Belgium in Brief: Best fries in Europe, Wallonia for sale and drinking on the street
    Banned from match, over a dozen Antwerp FC supporters arrested in the Netherlands
    Around 700 people attend drinks on rue de la Loi to denounce climate change
    E313 highway completely blocked after two traffic accidents
    Socialist party VP to join race for Belgian EU Commissioner
    Brexit could bring thousands of nurses to Belgium, but elsewhere jobs will be lost
    Police deny presence of Legionella bacteria in barracks
    View more

    Man who tried to sell a monkey online arrested in Jette

    Friday, 23 August 2019
    © Hectonichus/Wikimedia

    A man in Jette commune in Brussels has been arrested after trying to sell a monkey on the second-hand website 2dehands.be.

    The arrest took place earlier this month, police have revealed. The man was offering the monkey, a red-handed or Midas tamarin, for 3,800 euros.

    The tamarin is a New World monkey, an excellent climber which lives mainly in the branches and vines of the forests of Brazil, Suriname, Guyana and French Guyana. The adult grows to a maximum of about 28cm not counting the tail, which adds another 16cm. The monkey weighs up to 500g.

    The alarm was raised by a visitor to the French version of the site, who later cooperated with police to send the seller a message expressing an interest and making an appointment to meet.

    On the day the seller, together with the tamarin and three other men, turned up for the meeting, when he was arrested and the monkey taken into custody. “The animal was in a kind of cat basket, and was in good health,” police spokesperson Johan Berckmans told Het Laatste Nieuws.

    The tamarin was taken to the animal refuge Veeweyde in Anderlecht, from where it was transferred to the nature centre in Opglabbeek in Limburg province.

    As far as we can tell, the animal is healthy, the centre’s Frederik Thoelen assured the paper. “We will have to carry out a number of tests, and the animal will anyway have to spend three months with us in quarantine.”

    The investigation into the seller and any confederates continues. The red-handed tamarin is not an endangered species, but trade in this country is subject to strict conditions.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job