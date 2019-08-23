 
Heat and ozone warning phase launched in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 23 August, 2019
Latest News:
The fires in the Amazon are an emergency...
Man who tried to sell a monkey online...
Community demands justice for minor killed by police...
Sales of e-scooters in Brussels are on the...
Heat and ozone warning phase launched in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 23 August 2019
    The fires in the Amazon are an emergency that G7 needs to discuss – Angela Merkel
    Man who tried to sell a monkey online arrested in Jette
    Community demands justice for minor killed by police car
    Sales of e-scooters in Brussels are on the rise
    Heat and ozone warning phase launched in Belgium
    World Police and Fire Games: Brussels’ fire service staff proud of their 44 medals
    Volunteers bring sniffer dogs to Byron Bay as search for missing Belgian continues
    Brothel operating near Etterbeek police station dismantled, three arrested
    Poland: one of two trapped spelunkers found dead
    Paris attacks suspects’ provisional detention extended by Brussels council chamber
    Security guard: a misunderstood but appreciated job by Belgians
    Inquiry launched over homophobic incident ignored by police officers
    Belgium’s teen climate leader will file complaint over attack at music festival
    Thousands of Belgians could lose bank accounts under new US banking law
    Belgium in Brief: Best fries in Europe, Wallonia for sale and drinking on the street
    Banned from match, over a dozen Antwerp FC supporters arrested in the Netherlands
    Around 700 people attend drinks on rue de la Loi to denounce climate change
    E313 highway completely blocked after two traffic accidents
    Socialist party VP to join race for Belgian EU Commissioner
    Brexit could bring thousands of nurses to Belgium, but elsewhere jobs will be lost
    View more

    Heat and ozone warning phase launched in Belgium

    Friday, 23 August 2019
    The exact levels of o-zone are yet to be confirmed. Credit: © Belga

    The warning phase of the Intense Heat and Ozone Peaks Plan was launched on Friday, Belgium’s Inter-regional Environmental Cell, Celine, announced.

    The temperature will be above 28 degrees on Saturday and could reach or even top 30 degrees from Monday, Celine recalled.

    These highs, along with very sunny weather and air pollution will increase ozone concentration levels in the air. However, it was still difficult at noon on Friday to tell whether the European information threshold for particles (180 µg/m³) would be exceeded.

    This is the third time this year that the warning phase has been launched due to abnormal highs, after 21-30 June and 19-26 July.

    The warning phase of Belgium’s High heat and Ozone Peaks Plan is automatically activated when a certain cumulative heat threshold is exceeded in the Royal Meteorological Institute, RMI, five-day weather forecast.

    This phase serves, in particular, to inform the public, as well as public health and personal-care professionals so that they are particularly watchful and check reserves of liquids and room temperature within buildings.

    It is also advisable to pay close attention to relatives and isolated persons, especially if they belong to a vulnerable group: elderly persons, the chronically ill, babies and infants.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job