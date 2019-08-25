 
Increase of illegal medication in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 25 August, 2019
Latest News:
Increase of illegal medication in Belgium...
Belgium’s federal justice looking to recruit judicial officers...
Majority of checks on undocumented immigrants in Belgium...
Belgians take more risks on holiday, death toll...
EU warns Brazil inaction on Amazon fires could...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 25 August 2019
    Increase of illegal medication in Belgium
    Belgium’s federal justice looking to recruit judicial officers
    Majority of checks on undocumented immigrants in Belgium carried out in Flanders
    Belgians take more risks on holiday, death toll at record high
    EU warns Brazil inaction on Amazon fires could threaten trade deal
    Reynders gets nomination as new EU Commissioner
    300 million earmarked to renovate Brussels’ sewer system
    Vlaams Belang outspends other parties on online advertising
    Overworked cafe owners in Lillo have found a buyer
    Music temple Ancienne Belgique to get a facelift
    School climate protests will return from 20 September
    The fires in the Amazon are an emergency that G7 needs to discuss – Angela Merkel
    Man who tried to sell a monkey online arrested in Jette
    Community demands justice for minor killed by police car
    Sales of e-scooters in Brussels are on the rise
    Heat and ozone warning phase launched in Belgium
    World Police and Fire Games: Brussels’ fire service staff proud of their 44 medals
    Volunteers bring sniffer dogs to Byron Bay as search for missing Belgian continues
    Brothel operating near Etterbeek police station dismantled, three arrested
    Poland: one of two trapped spelunkers found dead
    View more

    Increase of illegal medication in Belgium

    Sunday, 25 August 2019

    5,702 packages containing illegal medication were seized in Belgium last year.  

    Inspectors at the Federal Medication Agency’s (AFMPS) Special Research unit said a sixth of the packages contained medication for the urogenital system.

    They also found Finasteride, which is used to reduce the prostate in patients with urinary problems and to treat baldness. However, it does increase the risk of impotency and depression. 

    They also seized sleeping tablets (186 packages) and medication for ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder – 76 packets). Another 57 packages contained “nootropics”, pills that help with learning and memory. 

    The increasing popularity of online shopping partly explains the rise in the number of packages and checks. Customs and bpost are better equipped to monitor packages than ever before. However, Belgians seem more and more willing to risk purchasing illegal medication. 

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times 

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job