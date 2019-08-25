 
Majority of checks on undocumented immigrants in Belgium carried out in Flanders
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 25 August, 2019
Latest News:
Majority of checks on undocumented immigrants in Belgium...
Belgians take more risks on holiday, death toll...
EU warns Brazil inaction on Amazon fires could...
Reynders gets nomination as new EU Commissioner...
300 million earmarked to renovate Brussels’ sewer system...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 25 August 2019
    Majority of checks on undocumented immigrants in Belgium carried out in Flanders
    Belgians take more risks on holiday, death toll at record high
    EU warns Brazil inaction on Amazon fires could threaten trade deal
    Reynders gets nomination as new EU Commissioner
    300 million earmarked to renovate Brussels’ sewer system
    Vlaams Belang outspends other parties on online advertising
    Overworked cafe owners in Lillo have found a buyer
    Music temple Ancienne Belgique to get a facelift
    School climate protests will return from 20 September
    The fires in the Amazon are an emergency that G7 needs to discuss – Angela Merkel
    Man who tried to sell a monkey online arrested in Jette
    Community demands justice for minor killed by police car
    Sales of e-scooters in Brussels are on the rise
    Heat and ozone warning phase launched in Belgium
    World Police and Fire Games: Brussels’ fire service staff proud of their 44 medals
    Volunteers bring sniffer dogs to Byron Bay as search for missing Belgian continues
    Brothel operating near Etterbeek police station dismantled, three arrested
    Poland: one of two trapped spelunkers found dead
    Paris attacks suspects’ provisional detention extended by Brussels council chamber
    Security guard: a misunderstood but appreciated job by Belgians
    View more

    Majority of checks on undocumented immigrants in Belgium carried out in Flanders

    Sunday, 25 August 2019
    © Belga
    © Belga

    Statistics show that 77.6% of the checks on undocumented immigrants were performed in Flanders.  

    It varied from 11 to 15% in Brussels and three to seven percent in Wallonia, Sudpresse and Het Laatste Nieuws reported on Saturday.

    There were around 600 such checks in Flanders during the first semester of this year, but only 80 in Brussels and 26 in Wallonia. The statistics also show that orders to quit the territory are rarely obeyed. 

    15,801 orders to quit the territory were issued to people living in Belgium illegally during the first semester of this year. 6,354 (40%) of those people had already received one. 

    The number of Eritreans placed under administrative arrest, for example, quadrupled between 2016 and 2017, according to a report by the Federal Migration centre (Myria).

    There were 3,555 arrests, 1,952 decisions to deport, 146 detentions in closed centres and 96 forced deportations.

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job