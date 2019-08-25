Majority of checks on undocumented immigrants in Belgium carried out in Flanders

Statistics show that 77.6% of the checks on undocumented immigrants were performed in Flanders.

It varied from 11 to 15% in Brussels and three to seven percent in Wallonia, Sudpresse and Het Laatste Nieuws reported on Saturday.

There were around 600 such checks in Flanders during the first semester of this year, but only 80 in Brussels and 26 in Wallonia. The statistics also show that orders to quit the territory are rarely obeyed.

15,801 orders to quit the territory were issued to people living in Belgium illegally during the first semester of this year. 6,354 (40%) of those people had already received one.

The number of Eritreans placed under administrative arrest, for example, quadrupled between 2016 and 2017, according to a report by the Federal Migration centre (Myria).

There were 3,555 arrests, 1,952 decisions to deport, 146 detentions in closed centres and 96 forced deportations.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times