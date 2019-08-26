French toddler in critical condition after go-kart accident in Flemish beach town

A French toddler was critically injured after falling down a flight of stairs while riding a go-cart in the beach town of Ostend. Credit: Google Maps

A three-year-old French girl is fighting for her life after she tumbled down a flight of stairs while riding a go-kart in Ostend at the weekend.

The girl’s brother, whose age was not specified, was also on board the vehicle and sustained minor injuries when both drove down a set of stairs, according to VTM News.

The toddler and her family, from the French city of Mâcon, north of Lyon, were on holiday in the Flemish beach town, and they had rented several go-karts for their children, the outlet reports.

Both children ended up underneath the go-kart after the incident, which took place at around 20:00 on Saturday in the Zeeheldenplein esplanade on the beach.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital and her condition was said to be critical, a local police officer told the outlet.

“The victim team of our police zone is taking care of the family and following the situation,” the officer added.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times