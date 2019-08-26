Ghent climber also risked his life on Castle of the Counts

The unknown man who was filmed on Sunday climbing the tallest belfry tower in Belgium also appears to have climbed the Castle of the Counts (Gravensteen in Dutch) on the same day, according to local media.

The climber was also spotted high on the building at about 4:30 PM, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

“A heritage guard saw the man jump from battlement to battlement,” said Doreen Gaublomme, director of Historic Houses. “Before the police arrived, the man was able to get away. As he walked out of the gate, he shouted in English: Sorry for the problems”.

Witnesses were able to give a description of the climber to the police, but he remains unknown.

The Brussels Times