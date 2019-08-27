 
Belgium in Brief: Brussels sinkholes, calling London and Amazon fire protests
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019
Leuven Town Council opposes the withdrawal of recognition...
Petition against importing hunting trophies to Belgium launched...
Belgium hit by third heatwave of the year...
Brazil rejects aid package to help fight fires...
Climate change class added to University of Antwerp...
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels sinkholes, calling London and Amazon fire protests

    Tuesday, 27 August 2019

    A sinkhole in Etterbeek sees a road closed for the rest of the week, Boris Johnson gets some info on the logistics of a no deal Brexit and photos from the protest outside of the Brazilian embassy.

    Here’s a recap of the news you should know in Belgium this morning:

    1. Brussels law student detained in Turkey over old Facebook posts

    A 27-year-old Belgo-Turkish law student is being held in Turkey where she was reportedly arrested over a month ago over a series of years-old Facebook posts about the Kurd. Read more. 

    2. London will have to pay up if it crashes out of the EU, Commission warns

    © Belga

    The United Kingdom will need to come up with €43 billion to settle its commitments to the EU even in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the European Commission warned on Monday. Read more.

    3. Sinkhole shuts down Brussels street to vehicle traffic

    A sinkhole that appeared on a street in the municipality of Etterbeek on Monday will close it down to vehicle traffic until the end of the week, local officials announced. Read more.

    4. Fires in the Amazon: dozens protest in front of the Brazilian Embassy in Brussels ( Photos)

    Extinction Rebellion – which is campaigning for a more ambitious climate policy – led the demonstration outside the Brazilian embassy on Avenue Louise in Brussels on Monday morning. Several other environmental organizations, such as Greenpeace, also protested. Read more.

    5. Belgian youth climate leader and friends officially file complaint over Pukkelpop attack

    Climate activist Anuna De Wever and some friends have now officially filed a complaint after the incident at Pukkelpop in Kiewit (Hasselt), confirmed Limburg prosecutor Anja De Schutter on Monday.  Read more.

    6.STIB to install more transport card readers at metro exits

    More card readers will be installed at the exits of Brussels metro stations by 2020 in an effort to fight back against fare evasion, public transport company STIB announced. Read more.

    7. Driver shot and killed by police during car chase in Brussels

    An unidentified man has died in the hospital after he was shot by police during a car chase in Brussels in the early hours of Tuesday. Read more.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

