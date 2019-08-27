Belgium in Brief: Brussels sinkholes, calling London and Amazon fire protests

A sinkhole in Etterbeek sees a road closed for the rest of the week, Boris Johnson gets some info on the logistics of a no deal Brexit and photos from the protest outside of the Brazilian embassy.

Here’s a recap of the news you should know in Belgium this morning:

A 27-year-old Belgo-Turkish law student is being held in Turkey where she was reportedly arrested over a month ago over a series of years-old Facebook posts about the Kurd. Read more.

The United Kingdom will need to come up with €43 billion to settle its commitments to the EU even in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the European Commission warned on Monday. Read more.

A sinkhole that appeared on a street in the municipality of Etterbeek on Monday will close it down to vehicle traffic until the end of the week, local officials announced. Read more.

Extinction Rebellion – which is campaigning for a more ambitious climate policy – led the demonstration outside the Brazilian embassy on Avenue Louise in Brussels on Monday morning. Several other environmental organizations, such as Greenpeace, also protested. Read more.

Climate activist Anuna De Wever and some friends have now officially filed a complaint after the incident at Pukkelpop in Kiewit (Hasselt), confirmed Limburg prosecutor Anja De Schutter on Monday. Read more.

More card readers will be installed at the exits of Brussels metro stations by 2020 in an effort to fight back against fare evasion, public transport company STIB announced. Read more.

An unidentified man has died in the hospital after he was shot by police during a car chase in Brussels in the early hours of Tuesday. Read more.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times