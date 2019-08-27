Back to school with zero waste: 29 Brussels schools take up the challenge

Twenty-nine Brussels schools will launch a zero-waste project from the start of the September school year, Brussels Environment announced on Tuesday.

“The start of the school year is an opportunity to take action for the environment and show young people that it is possible to change our consumption habits,” explains Brussels Environment.

Teachers, children and even parents will be invited to sort and recover as much as possible, instead of buying new.

Previously the Brussels Region had supplied a “green” supplies list to students. The new plan is to go further, to reuse rather than buying new.

To guide teachers, children and parents, Brussels Environment has published two brochures entitled “The list of school materials under the magnifying glass of zero waste” and “The zero-waste reminder at school”.

The general advice is to go to second-hand stores for school purchases, to opt for non-toxic and environmentally friendly equipment and to put snacks and picnics in reusable containers.

The Brussels Times