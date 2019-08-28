 
Labrador spotted riding in sidecar on Brussels ring
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019
    Labrador spotted riding in sidecar on Brussels ring

    Wednesday, 28 August 2019
    The pet was filmed in the sidecar while it drove along the highway, as widely reported by Belgian media. Credit: PXhere

    A labrador was spotted by a Brussels motorist enjoying a motorcycle ride on the Brussels ring on Monday.

    The pet was filmed in the sidecar while it drove along the highway, as widely reported by Belgian media.

    The animal – which seemed unphased by the hustle and bustle – was spotted by passer-by Manuela Gaggini. “I’ve never seen anything like it”, she commented on Facebook.

    “Transporting the dog in this way is not strictly forbidden in the road code, but also not really advisable,” the traffic institute Vias told Het Nieuwsblad.

    It was also recommended that the animal wear a seatbelt.

    The Brussels Times

