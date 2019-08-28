 
New reception centre for asylum seekers to open in Flemish Brabant
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019
    New reception centre for asylum seekers to open in Flemish Brabant

    Wednesday, 28 August 2019
    The new centre will open in October. Credit: © Belga

    The Federal Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers, Fedasil, will temporarily open a new centre in Léau (Zoutleeuw in Dutch), in Flemish Brabant (Vlaams Brabant).

    “The opening is scheduled for October and will be carried out in consultation with the municipal services,” the institution announced on Wednesday.

    Over the last eight months, in response to the increase in the number of asylum seekers in Belgium, Fedasil has opened other temporary centres in Lommel, Zaventem, Mouscron, Deurne and Couvin.

    The Léau reception centre, a former nursing home, will have a capacity of 130 places. Some work still needs to be done. When it opens, it will be managed by a team of workers from the Saint-Trond centre. But 28 new employees will be recruited.

    Like all Fedasil centres, it will be responsible for offering basic needs and social and medical support to persons who have applied for protection in Belgium.

    The Brussels Times

