 
SNCB's largest solar power plant unveiled in Flanders
Thursday, 29 August, 2019
    SNCB’s largest solar power plant unveiled in Flanders

    Thursday, 29 August 2019
    The largest solar power plant of Belgium's natoinal railway company counts over 5,000 solar panels. Credit: © Belga

    Belgium’s national railway company announced it had installed over 5,000 solar panels in a new railway workshop in Flanders, marking the construction of the largest solar power plant by the company.

    The plant was built in a new workshop located in the municipality of Melle, in East Flanders, the company announced Thursday.

    With 5,600 solar panels, the plant will produce 2.1 million kilowatt-hours worth of green energy each year.

    The plant’s energy output will be used mainly in the rail workshop, with any energy surplus diverted into the company’s trains, according to Le Soir.

    Hundreds of staff at the Melle workshop, built in March, work to upkeep around 160 passenger trains and 90 other locomotives.

    The solar power plant is the newest addition to the SNCB’s solar power fleet, and will be the largest plant built by it so far, with the company’s estimated 20,300 solar panels spread out in 16 different sites.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

