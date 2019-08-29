Scottish Conservative leader resigns after Parliament is suspended

This announcement comes the day after the Boris Johnson moved to suspend the UK Parliament until two weeks before the Brexit date. Credit: Belga

Ruth Davidson, the popular leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, announced her resignation on Thursday.

This announcement comes the day after Boris Johnson moved to suspend the UK Parliament until two weeks before the Brexit date.

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow was quoted by the BBC as calling the move a “constitutional outrage,” adding that “it is blindingly obvious that the purpose of [suspending Parliament] now would be to stop [MPs] debating Brexit and performing its duty in shaping a course for the country.”

In her letter of resignation, Davidson referred to the “conflict” she felt about Brexit.

“Inevitably, much has changed over the years of my leadership — both personally and in the wider political context. While I have not hidden the conflict I have felt over Brexit, I have attempted to chart a course for our party which recognises and respects the referendum result while seeking to maximise opportunities and mitigate risks for key Scottish businesses and sectors,” she said.

The 40-year-old, who favours keeping the United Kingdom in the EU has been noted for the impact her charismatic personality had on Conservative Party support in Scotland.

Davidson also justified her decision on family grounds.

“Be assured I will continue to support the party, the Prime Minister and Scotland’s place in the United Kingdom from the backbenches and beyond,” Davidson added.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times

Update: This story has been updated to add additional information.