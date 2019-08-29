 
Climate change: 30% to 99% of the surface permafrost expected to melt by 2100, 280 million displaced people
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 29 August, 2019
Latest News:
Man caught speeding suggests e-bike tampering trend continues...
Climate change: 30% to 99% of the surface...
New green energy plan announced by Antwerp warehouse...
Police break up suspected human trafficking network operating...
Scottish Conservative leader resigns after Parliament is suspended...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 29 August 2019
    Man caught speeding suggests e-bike tampering trend continues
    Climate change: 30% to 99% of the surface permafrost expected to melt by 2100, 280 million displaced people
    New green energy plan announced by Antwerp warehouse company 
    Police break up suspected human trafficking network operating out of Brussels
    Scottish Conservative leader resigns after Parliament is suspended
    Spontaneous police checks approved in Brussels park amid growing security concerns
    Unions refuse to rush into agreement on minimum service in prisons
    SNCB’s largest solar power plant unveiled in Flanders
    Belgium in Brief: Climate fallout continues, Ariana Grande in Antwerp and Villo problems
    Proximus announces plans to invest in women’s sports
    After Manchester bombing, Ariana Grande tightens security for Antwerp concert
    1st year work incapacity costs €1,500 from patient’s pocket
    Brussels Airlines faces massive spending cuts
    After summer revamp, faults plague Brussels’ public bike-sharing scheme
    Schaerbeek launches car-free streets during school hours
    Vlaams Belang distances itself from extreme-right March on Brussels
    Increased number of Belgians declare foreign bank account
    Belgium’s youth climate movement could split in two after leadership fallout
    Planned works in central Brussels will make room for cyclists, pedestrians
    Proposed Brussels toll slammed as discriminatory
    View more

    Climate change: 30% to 99% of the surface permafrost expected to melt by 2100, 280 million displaced people

    Thursday, 29 August 2019
    With the increase in the frequency of hurricanes, many major cities could be hit by floods each year from 2050. Credit: needpix

    Rising sea levels could displace 280 million people in the optimistic scenario of a 2-degree increase in global temperature compared to the pre-industrial era, according to a draft UN report obtained by AFP.

    With the increase in the frequency of hurricanes, many major cities could be hit by floods each year from 2050, this text from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) adds.

    It predicts that 30% to 99% of the permafrost (frozen ground) on the surface is expected to melt by 2100, resulting in vast amounts of carbon dioxide and methane being released into the air.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job