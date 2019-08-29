Climate change: 30% to 99% of the surface permafrost expected to melt by 2100, 280 million displaced people

With the increase in the frequency of hurricanes, many major cities could be hit by floods each year from 2050. Credit: needpix

Rising sea levels could displace 280 million people in the optimistic scenario of a 2-degree increase in global temperature compared to the pre-industrial era, according to a draft UN report obtained by AFP.

With the increase in the frequency of hurricanes, many major cities could be hit by floods each year from 2050, this text from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) adds.

It predicts that 30% to 99% of the permafrost (frozen ground) on the surface is expected to melt by 2100, resulting in vast amounts of carbon dioxide and methane being released into the air.

The Brussels Times