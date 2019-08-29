 
Belgian university researchers hack into Tesla key for the second time 
Thursday, 29 August, 2019
    A Tesla key fob. Credit: Austin Kirk/ Flickr.

    Researchers from KU Leuven have hacked into the encryption of an electronic Tesla key for the second time.

    The team of researchers discovered, in September 2018, that the key was set up with insecure cryptography, meaning that the user did not need to be near the car and the key at the same time to open and close the car doors and that cloning the key would be possible.

    In April 2019, the KU Leuven team informed Tesla that they were still able to hack into the updated key, it was revealed on Tuesday at a conference in the U.S., reported New Mobility.

    The updated key had a configuration bug which, although it was more difficult to hack than the first time, is still vulnerable to hacks, said Lennert Wouters, the director of the KU Leuven study group.

    Tesla responded to the Belgian researchers’ discovery in April 2019 by updating the software and issuing owners of the key new versions.

    The KU Leuven research team received $US 5,000 from Tesla, in addition to the $10,000 they had already received for the first time they hacked the key.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

