 
Concerns mount as record number of Belgians sign up at food banks
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 30 August, 2019
Latest News:
Limburg burglars strike again in failed bomb bank...
Concerns mount as record number of Belgians sign...
Brussels strikes down KFC’s plans to open second...
Rail traffic on Brussels lines disrupted after new...
No strike of Ryanair staff in Belgium planned,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 30 August 2019
    Limburg burglars strike again in failed bomb bank heist
    Concerns mount as record number of Belgians sign up at food banks
    Brussels strikes down KFC’s plans to open second venue in city
    Rail traffic on Brussels lines disrupted after new cable theft
    No strike of Ryanair staff in Belgium planned, but a solidarity action is
    Belgian university researchers hack into Tesla key for the second time 
    Brussels’ proposed car toll would hinder long-term mobility, Touring says
    Police shut down pop singer’s shop selling cannabis oil
    Man caught speeding suggests e-bike tampering trend continues
    Climate change: 30% to 99% of the surface permafrost expected to melt by 2100, 280 million displaced people
    New green energy plan announced by Antwerp warehouse company 
    Police break up suspected human trafficking network operating out of Brussels
    Scottish Conservative leader resigns after Parliament is suspended
    Spontaneous police checks approved in Brussels park amid growing security concerns
    Unions refuse to rush into agreement on minimum service in prisons
    SNCB’s largest solar power plant unveiled in Flanders
    Belgium in Brief: Climate fallout continues, Ariana Grande in Antwerp and Villo problems
    Proximus announces plans to invest in women’s sports
    After Manchester bombing, Ariana Grande tightens security for Antwerp concert
    1st year work incapacity costs €1,500 from patient’s pocket
    View more

    Concerns mount as record number of Belgians sign up at food banks

    Friday, 30 August 2019
    More and more Belgians are turning to food banks for help. Credit: Pxhere

    A record number of Belgians signed up at the food bank in the past year, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to over 100,000 in a hike that has sparked concerns with the food bank federation.

    Nearly 170,000 Belgians are signed up in a food bank, and over 10,000 people registered for assistance in the past six months, the federation of Belgian food banks said, according to VRT.

    “There are many single-parent families,” federation president Piet Vanthemsche told the outlet. “About 75% are single mothers, but there are also more and more young people who are seeking help.”

    The surge in registrations in the past months marks a 6.6% increase from the same period last year, a worrying trend underscoring the fact that the number of people seeking help from a food bank has doubled in the past twenty years.

    The hike in numbers also puts the country’s food banks under strain, with Vanthemsche raising concerns about potential budget cuts in the future that could impact the banks’ capacity to help beneficiaries.

    “We are worried about a possible fall in the number of resources we get from Europe,” he said. “If those European plans go ahead, our resources could be halved and we may not be able to help those in need.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job