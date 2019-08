Saturday will be bright and sunny, causing the temperatures to hit 25 degrees on the Coast and in the Ardennes, and 30 degrees in central Belgium and De Kempen.

At the end of the afternoon, patches of cloud will build up in the west but the weather will remain dry with a moderate and south-easterly wind.

Temperatures should be lower on Sunday at around 20 degrees, followed by a distinctly fresher feel to the beginning of the week.

The Brussels Times