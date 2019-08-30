No electronic payment or withdrawals possible early on Monday

Cash withdrawal will also not be possible. Credit: © Belga

No payment by Bancontact or Maestro or by credit card (Mastercard and Visa) will be possible on Monday between 12:30 AM and 3:30 AM in physical stores, online or at a petrol station.

It will also be impossible to withdraw money from an ATM, the Worldline network manager announced on Friday.

The system will be shut down to allow Worldline to update the payment system. The purpose of this maintenance is to ensure the continuity of the service, guarantee optimal operation and improve the quality of the service, the company says.

The Brussels Times