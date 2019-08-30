 
No electronic payment or withdrawals possible early on Monday
Friday, 30 August, 2019
Road safety campaign encourages drivers to ‘treat car...
No electronic payment or withdrawals possible early on...
The hidden costs of the energy bill: over...
Eden Hazard named best player in the Europa...
Mother confesses to murder of teenage son in...
    Friday, 30 August 2019
    No electronic payment or withdrawals possible early on Monday
    No electronic payment or withdrawals possible early on Monday

    Friday, 30 August 2019
    Cash withdrawal will also not be possible. Credit: © Belga

    No payment by Bancontact or Maestro or by credit card (Mastercard and Visa) will be possible on Monday between 12:30 AM and 3:30 AM in physical stores, online or at a petrol station.

    It will also be impossible to withdraw money from an ATM, the Worldline network manager announced on Friday.

    The system will be shut down to allow Worldline to update the payment system. The purpose of this maintenance is to ensure the continuity of the service, guarantee optimal operation and improve the quality of the service, the company says.

    The Brussels Times

