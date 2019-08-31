 
New section of E420 to open to traffic soon
Saturday, 31 August, 2019
    New section of E420 to open to traffic soon

    Saturday, 31 August 2019
    Credit: Belga

    A new eight-kilometre section of the E420, between Frasnes and Brûly, was unveiled on Saturday morning.  

    It will be open to traffic in early September. 

    The second phase of work on the motorway by-pass at Couvin, between Ry de Rome and Brûly (on the French border), is almost finished. It will now be possible to travel from Frasnes to Brûly in Belgium on the brand new E420, then reach Charleville-Mézières (La Francheville) in France via the A304. 

    The SOFICO (Society for the Complimentary Financing of Infrastructures), in conjunction with the Mobility and Infrastructure SPW and Ardennes authorities, wanted to unveil the new eight-kilometre stretch of motorway during a weekend of festivities (31st of August to the 1st of September) before it opened to traffic. 

    People and residents that had been following the progress at the gigantic construction site over the last few years will be able to explore the new by-pass on foot, on roller-stakes, by bicycle, scooter or mini-bus. Cycle races, guided visits, shows, entertainment and a “Village des Saveurs” will be among the attractions on offer over the weekend.

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times  

