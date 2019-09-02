 
Police search for Belgian tourist who stabbed man (18) with a broken bottle in Mallorca
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 02 September, 2019
Latest News:
Police search for Belgian tourist who stabbed man...
Municipalities left behind as Brussels unveils no-parking zones...
British government launches ‘Get Ready For Brexit’ information...
Man (27) beaten to death in Saint-Gilles...
Harley Davidson moves into e-bike market...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 02 September 2019
    Police search for Belgian tourist who stabbed man (18) with a broken bottle in Mallorca
    Municipalities left behind as Brussels unveils no-parking zones for e-scooters
    British government launches ‘Get Ready For Brexit’ information campaign 
    Man (27) beaten to death in Saint-Gilles
    Harley Davidson moves into e-bike market
    Belgium’s budget deficit to hit nearly €12 billion by 2024
    Around 20 school streets open in Brussels for the new academic year
    Boris Johnson threatens to exclude rebel party members over no-deal vote
    Islamic school in Genk to appeal accreditation refusal
    KLM Strike: 23 flights cancelled on Monday
    Bad roads could cost Brussels over € 371,000 in potential compensation
    More cyclists on the road can reduce the risk of accidents, study finds
    Belgium in Brief: e-mobility rules, September events and driving ban for Flemish politician
    Flanders eyes private wells as solution for droughts and heavy rainfall
    15 days driving ban, but no alcohol lock for drink-driving former Flemish Parliament President
    Teaching profession sees boom among young people
    Leading cigarette maker to challenge arrival of neutral packaging in Belgium
    Cyclist (70) dies after suspicious fall into canal
    Two officers injured during disturbances in Leuven
    Back to school for 900,000 students, yet some don’t have places
    View more

    Police search for Belgian tourist who stabbed man (18) with a broken bottle in Mallorca

    Monday, 02 September 2019
    Two Belgian tourists got into an argument with a group of young people, which led to a fight.Credit: Cityhub

    Spanish police are looking for a Belgian tourist after he is said to have seriously injured an 18-year-old Spanish man after an argument.

    The Belgian tourist is said to have stabbed an 18-year-old Spanish man with a broken bottle at the exit of a casino in Palma de Mallorca on Saturday at around 5:40 AM, El Cierre reports.

    While the precise reasons are unknown, it is reported that two Belgian tourists got into an argument with a group of young people, which led to a fight.

    It was during the fight that one of the Belgian men broke a bottle and stabbed the 18-year-old victim, who was seriously injured and taken to the hospital with a 25 cm cut and other injuries.

    Further details are unavailable at this time.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job