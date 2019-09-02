Police search for Belgian tourist who stabbed man (18) with a broken bottle in Mallorca

Two Belgian tourists got into an argument with a group of young people, which led to a fight.Credit: Cityhub

Spanish police are looking for a Belgian tourist after he is said to have seriously injured an 18-year-old Spanish man after an argument.

The Belgian tourist is said to have stabbed an 18-year-old Spanish man with a broken bottle at the exit of a casino in Palma de Mallorca on Saturday at around 5:40 AM, El Cierre reports.

While the precise reasons are unknown, it is reported that two Belgian tourists got into an argument with a group of young people, which led to a fight.

It was during the fight that one of the Belgian men broke a bottle and stabbed the 18-year-old victim, who was seriously injured and taken to the hospital with a 25 cm cut and other injuries.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

